A Moment in Monrovia History: William Monroe's membership in the Arctic Brotherhood
Monrovia founder William Monroe spent time in Alaska building a railroad, so this well-worn 1902 card shows he was a card carrying member of the "Arctic Brotherhood."
From the Monrovia Historical Museum collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
