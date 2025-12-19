'Hands-on' trade fair at church parking lot

Girl Scout Caitlynn Cass will host Trade Fair Day on Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Monrovia Community Church (formerly First Presbyterian) to introduce teens and adults to hands-on job trades. The event, Cass' Girl Scout Gold Award Project, will provide information on construction, electrical, welding, nursing, and other trades. Booths from United Education Institute, North-West College, Mt. SAC, Rio Hondo, and Welding Certification Center. Experts will be available to answer questions. The church is at the corner of Myrtle and Foothill.
