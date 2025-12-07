Review: The memoir of Monrovia founder William Monroe

I just finished reading William Newton Monroe‘s Life: In His Own Words. It’s an interesting look at the man who did so much in founding Monrovia.
In reading it, it is clear that Monroe was an organizer and a builder. A builder of railroads, a builder of our town, a builder of businesses.
But… he wasn’t really a writer. While the book is filled with interesting information about his life and Monrovia, it is expressed as an unedited memoir written when he was 91 years old, so there are portions that are occasionally unclear. Nevertheless, the material is fascinating.
For example, he was a redhead. I had no clue.
Also, I always thought Monrovia was named directly after him, but that’s only indirectly true. He and his wife started a fruit ranch here that they called “Monroevia,” then when the town was being planned a cofounder suggested dropping the “e” from the ranch name, creating “Monrovia.”
And why does Monrovia have so many streets named after fruits and flowers (Magnolia, Lemon, Lime, etc.)? Well, that was his wife, Mary Jane’s, idea.
And lots more.
There are stories about his Civil War battles, railroad building in the Continental United States, Alaska, and Mexico, and of course, the founding of Monrovia.
So if you’re looking for a gift for someone with an interest in Monrovia history, or for yourself, I think this is a winner. You can get it at Charlie’s House, 430 S. Myrtle, for $30.
- Brad Haugaard
