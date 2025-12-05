Monrovia High Debate Team brings home multiple wins

Seventeen debaters, including 15 novice debaters, from the Monrovia High Debate Team competed at Claremont McKenna College on Nov. 22 and returned with multiple trophies and medals. Debate Coach and Social Studies teacher Brandon Equils credited a successful recruiting effort that grew the team from just three members at the start of the year to 17 participants at the tournament. Here are the winners:
- Caleb Watson wins 2nd place overall speaker
- Sophie Sketeris, David Kestner, Amelia De La Torre win 7th place overall team
- Millie Chamberlain wins 1st place novice speaker
- Nicole Calis wins 5th place novice speaker
- Amelia De La Torre wins 7th place novice speaker
- Shazaib Jamal wins 8th place novice speaker
- Shazaib Jamal & Caleb Stringer win 2nd place novice team
- Allie Sketeris, Nicole Calis, Nicolas Borel win 3rd place novice team
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment