Ribbon cutting for the city’s 9th park set for Jan. 13
The dedication ceremony for Monrovia's ninth and newest park, Satoru Tsuneishi Park, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. The park is just behind the Chick-fil-A, at 1111 Encino Ave.
- Brad Haugaard
at
12/19/2025
