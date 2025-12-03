News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Lunch at La Noria
Got a light lunch at La Noria, a taco stand at the corner of Foothill and May. Got a couple little carnitas tacos for $4.25 and a soft drink for $3.25. Quite tasty.
