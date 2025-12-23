Calm, steady Achilles wants his own family for Christmas

Achilles is a 4-year-old black German Shepherd whose calm confidence and gentle nature make him the perfect companion for both winter adventures and cozy days at home! Whether he’s hiking, riding calmly in the car, or soaking up attention from admirers, Achilles brings a steady, comforting energy wherever he goes.
On a recent field trip, he handled a very busy trail like a pro — calmly walking alongside another dog, ignoring bikes, kids, crowds, and even a horse, all while happily taking treats and responding to verbal cues. He’s affectionate and gentle, leaning in for pets and chest scratches, and truly lives up to his reputation as a big cuddly bear.
This holiday season, Achilles would love nothing more than a family to call his very own. If you’re hoping to celebrate the holiday season with a loyal, loving best friend by your side, consider adopting Achilles and giving him the forever home he deserves. There’s no better time to adopt: during the Home for the Holidays campaign (Dec. 14-31), adoption fees for large dogs, like Achilles, will be waived.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment