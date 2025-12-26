New California law will permit taller residential buildings near train station

A new California law will override local zoning beginning July 1, 2026 and require many cities to allow taller residential development near train stations. For Monrovia that could mean buildings up to seven or eight stories next to the train station.
The law provides two tiers, with Monrovia falling under Tier 2, which allows buildings up to:
- 85 feet (about 7 or 8 stories) on properties immediately adjacent to a station.
- 65 feet (about 5 or 6 stories) within a quarter-mile of the station.
- 55 feet (about 4 or 5 stories) between a quarter-mile and half-mile of the station.
The Monrovia station is "light rail," not "commuter rail," a distinction drawn in the bill, and therefore does not fall in the Tier 1 category, which allows even higher buildings.
The law also requires that approximately 7 to 13 percent of units in residential projects of 10 units or more be reserved for lower-income households. Full details in the bill, here.
- Brad Haugaard
