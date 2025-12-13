City in negotiations regarding north Monrovia hillside properties

Click to enlarge map.
Monrovia is in negotiations with property owners regarding two adjacent and undeveloped hillside properties (outlined in yellow on the map) in north Monrovia just south of the Monrovia Wilderness Preserve and off of Highland Place. Opinion: Together, the properties would make a nice extension to the Wilderness Preserve, but the matter is in negotiations and therefore not public, and the city has not indicated why it is interested in the properties. Details (sort of).
- Brad Haugaard
