Storytime for young children at Library, Jan 7


Storytime for ages 2–5 on Jan. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Library Story Room. Stories, songs, and a craft or sensory activity to build vocabulary, comprehension, and fine motor skills. Adult participation required. Details

- Brad Haugaard

