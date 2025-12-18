News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Sushi Kyo
Dinner at the new Sushi Kyo, on the side of the Vons shopping center facing Myrtle. I got the Monrovia Roll for $24.50 and a small Japanese rice beer, Koshihikari Echigo, for $8. Very elegant decor and the food was delicious.
- Brad Haugaard
12/18/2025
