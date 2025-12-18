News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Dinner at Sushi Kyo


Dinner at the new Sushi Kyo, on the side of the Vons shopping center facing Myrtle. I got the Monrovia Roll for $24.50 and a small Japanese rice beer, Koshihikari Echigo, for $8. Very elegant decor and the food was delicious.

- Brad Haugaard 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices