Goofy Dorito loves exploring with his big nose

Dorito is a lovable, larger-than-life Labrador Retriever mix at Pasadena Humane, who is just over a year old. Despite a rough start as a stray, Dorito hasn’t lost his joyful spirit. He’s goofy, affectionate, and absolutely adores playtime – especially chasing balls and exploring with his big nose. He’s also smart, responsive, easily directed with a good treat, and sweetly self-soothes once he’s given the chance to slow down.
Because Dorito feels everything big, he can get overstimulated and will thrive in a low-traffic home with a confident handler who can help him take breaks, build calm routines, and keep life balanced. He’d do best as the only dog and with space to burn off his puppy-like energy. If your New Year’s resolution is to welcome more joy, laughter, love, and maybe a few more walks, Dorito is ready for a fresh start by your side!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment