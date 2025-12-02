New book written by Monrovia founder William Monroe released

A never-before published book written by Monrovia's founder, William Monroe, William Newton Monroe's Life: In His Own Words, has just been released by the Monrovia Historical Society and is now available at Charlie’s House, 430 S. Myrtle, for $30.
At the age of 91 Monroe wrote down the story of his life. He tells of his Civil War battles (with his wife Mary Jane riding along), building railroads in Texas, "old" Mexico and Berkeley, California, run-ins with Judge Roy Bean (who called himself "The Only Law West of the Pecos"), his work in the Alaskan gold rush, and surprising details of the founding of Monrovia.
The 84-page book, with rare photos of his life, shows the original pages in Monroe's own handwriting side-by-side with a deciphering of his writing in clear type.
