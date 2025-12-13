Council to consider repealing Japanese incarceration resolutions; solar panels on reservoir; reimbursing preservation group

~ Repealing two old City Council resolutions from the World War II era that supported incarcerating Japanese Americans during the war. Details.
~ Having solar panels added to the roof of the reservoir on Mountain Avenue. The array would be owned by JNG Power, which would build and maintain the system, and would sell electricity to the city for 15 percent less than Southern California Edison charges, saving the city about $32,000 per year. Details.
~ Reimbursing the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group $20,000 for its work in having Old Town be considered for the National Register of Historic Places. Getting on the register encourages the preservation and restoration of historic properties but places no restrictions on what a private owner may do with their property, up to and including demolition, unless the property is part of a project that receives Federal assistance. Details.
