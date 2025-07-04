City wants residents' thoughts on proposed 5-story residential complex

Proposed residential project.
Project location.
The city is asking for residents' thoughts on a Draft Environmental Impact Report for a proposed five-story mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive. The EIR can be reviewed here. Public comments are due by August 18 by email (planning@monroviaca.gov), or by mail to: City of Monrovia - Community Development Department, Attn: John Mayer, Planning Division Manager, 415 South Ivy Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
The city reports that the project would be "a five-story building containing 204 residential units, including 20 affordable units, approximately 2,370 square feet of commercial retail space, and 2,782 square feet of indoor fitness center space. It also includes 1.5 levels of underground parking with 329 spaces, public and private open space, and a variety of residential amenities."
- Brad Haugaard
To be clear: How many parking spaces are public?ReplyDelete
Is JB Burgers going to close?ReplyDelete
Enough already with new apartments! I’ve noticed an increase in street traffic volume and parking in Trader Joe’s shopping mall. Monrovia is becoming a big, congested City! Dr’s offices are filling up. Not why I came here 27 years ago.ReplyDelete