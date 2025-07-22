News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Opinion: Addressing traffic caused by new apartments


I am going to assume that like it or not the 204-unit apartment planned for the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive will be built, since Sacramento has limited the power of local jurisdictions to prevent it. But one concern I think the city might be able to partly address is traffic.

I think it would be a good idea if the city would ask the developer to provide a shuttle service to the train station Monday through Friday, intensively during rush hours and occasionally in between. Perhaps the nearby Paragon and Avalon apartments could help cover the cost. Not a complete solution by any means, but maybe it would keep a few extra cars off the road.

- Brad Haugaard 
