Opinion: Addressing traffic caused by new apartments

I am going to assume that like it or not the 204-unit apartment planned for the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive will be built, since Sacramento has limited the power of local jurisdictions to prevent it. But one concern I think the city might be able to partly address is traffic.
I think it would be a good idea if the city would ask the developer to provide a shuttle service to the train station Monday through Friday, intensively during rush hours and occasionally in between. Perhaps the nearby Paragon and Avalon apartments could help cover the cost. Not a complete solution by any means, but maybe it would keep a few extra cars off the road.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment