Play with Legos at the Library, July 17


LEGO Free Play lets children ages 2 to 12 and their parents build and play with library-provided LEGO blocks. Held in the Story Room on Thursday, July 17 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Details.

- Brad Haugaard
