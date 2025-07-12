News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Play with Legos at the Library, July 17
LEGO Free Play lets children ages 2 to 12 and their parents build and play with library-provided LEGO blocks. Held in the Story Room on Thursday, July 17 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
7/12/2025
