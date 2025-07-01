Goofy Shrub loves people, walks, and sniffing

Meet Shrub, a one-year-old French Bulldog at Pasadena Humane with a big personality and a stout, little body. He's goofy, affectionate and loves greeting everyone with his signature wiggly enthusiasm. He enjoys car rides, walks in the park, and sniffing everything in sight. He knows a few basic commands like “sit” and “stay,” loves treats, and is as playful as he is energetic.
Shrub would do best in a home with low foot traffic, no other pets, and older children. He’s a lively, loving pup who needs a little guidance, consistency, and someone who understands how to manage his excitement. If you're ready to give Shrub the structure, fun, and affection he craves, he’ll reward you with loyalty, laughter, and a whole lot of love. Come meet this strong, silly sweetheart and consider making Shrub your new bestie
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
