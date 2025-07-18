News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Summer Art Walk tonight in old town


Summer Art Walk tonight at the Friday Street Fair and Market. Hosted by the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts, the event features artists and crafters selling and demonstrating their work from 5 to 10 p.m. at 700 S. Myrtle Ave.

- Brad Haugaard

