News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Summer Art Walk tonight in old town
Summer Art Walk tonight at the Friday Street Fair and Market. Hosted by the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts, the event features artists and crafters selling and demonstrating their work from 5 to 10 p.m. at 700 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/18/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment