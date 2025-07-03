Monrovia Police: Driver intentionally crashes into wall, gets mental exam; Man injured by fireworks, gets tourniquet; Man arrested for starting trash fire; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 459 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
June 26 at 4:04 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Mayflower reported seeing unknown subjects inside her parked vehicle. Officers arrived and learned the victim yelled at the subjects and they fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
June 26 at 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of California regarding a family disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a son and father were arguing, the son pushed the father and caused the father injuries. The son was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 2:37 a.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Ivy an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
June 27 at 1:38 p.m., a theft in progress was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 3:10 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a subject was trespassing. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 7:38 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill, officers saw a subject wanted for domestic violence. Officers made contact with the subject and a computer search confirmed he was wanted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 27 at 8:27 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered a solo vehicle traffic collision into a wall. An investigation revealed the driver intentionally collided into the wall. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Resisting / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 2:01 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject at a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. During the contact with the subject, the subject refused to cooperate and physically resisted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 1:00 p.m., a disruptive subject was reported at a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 7:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 29 at 9:57 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lemon reported that her daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers arrived and made contact with the daughter. It was determined she was a danger to others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 2:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a grand theft. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Burglary
June 30 at 12:53 a.m., employees from a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported hearing glass shatter and a seeing a subject attempting to enter. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
Burglary
June 30 at 6:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding a burglary. An investigation revealed a subject made entry, ransacked the restaurant, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 30 at 1:31 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Kruse reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 30 at 4:48 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a vehicle theft report. The victim stated that his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway sometime overnight. An area check was conducted, but the vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 5:08 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle near the area with a female and male subject inside. The subjects were located as they were using a controlled substance. The male subject became uncooperative and was refusing to leave the vehicle. A computer search revealed both subjects had warrant for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Assault
June 30 at 7:39 p.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and determined that the suspect and the victim were intoxicated, were involved in an argument that escalated to an assault. The victim suffered an abrasion. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 30 at 11:44 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that his parked vehicle was hit while he was inside. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect fled after hitting a second parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 1 at 6:23 a.m., a grand theft was reported in the 900 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and determined the victim’s vehicle was ransacked and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Defrauding an Innkeeper – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding two suspects that ate at a restaurant and left without paying. Officers arrived and located one of the subjects nearby. A computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Alcohol Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 8:27 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported several subjects on the sidewalk drinking alcohol. Officers arrived and made contact with several subjects. An officer saw one of the subjects put a bottle of alcohol down on the sidewalk and was attempting to walk away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
July 1 at 8:18 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that a check that he mailed was cashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
July 2 at 2:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a battery. Officers arrived and determined two subjects were involved in an argument that escalated to a battery. The parties involved did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 2 at 8:53 a.m., a caller in the area of Fifth and Sierra Blanca reported an intoxicated female subject inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject, she was found to in possession of drug paraphernalia. It was determined she was experiencing a mental health crisis. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Trespassing / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 10:05 a.m., a business in the 800 block of S. Shamrock reported disturbing subjects on their property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A female subject vandalized a work station and she was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 10:58 a.m., a trash fire was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject who started the fire. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Illegal Fireworks / Medical Assist
July 2 at 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Montana regarding an adult subject who injured himself when lighting illegal fireworks. Officers arrived and immediately applied a tourniquet to the subject's arm. He was transported to a hospital for medical attention.
Driving Under the Influence
July 2 at 11:59 p.m., an officer in the area of Myrtle and Montana saw a vehicle commit a traffic offense. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined she was intoxicated. She was transported to a hospital. This investigation is continuing.
