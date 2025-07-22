Marta loves long walks, sniffing, and attention

Meet Marta, a sweet, 3-year-old Siberian Husky who’s looking for her forever home! Marta came to Pasadena Humane as a stray, and she’s ready to leave her past behind to find a loving family to call her own.
Marta is an affectionate dog who absolutely adores belly rubs! She’s playful, curious, and enjoys long walks where she can sniff everything in sight. She is very treat-motivated, knows her “sit” command, and responds well to gentle cues. Though she’s a little shy at first, especially around men, once Marta warms up to you, she’ll show you her true, loyal self.
Loving Marta forms strong bonds with her people and has displayed some separation anxiety while in foster care. She is generally calm and well-behaved at home and would thrive with an owner who welcomes her following them around and finding comfort in being right next to you.
With a little patience, Marta would make an incredible companion for someone who is ready to give her the attention and safety she needs. If you’re looking for a faithful, sweet dog who’s ready to settle into your life, Marta might be the perfect match! Adopt her today from Pasadena Humane and give this wonderful girl the second chance she deserves.
- Brad Haugaard
