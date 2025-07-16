Monrovia Police: Shots fired on Walnut Street; Downed power line sparks fire; Suspect lights vehicle ablaze; Gun found in traffic stop; Stolen phone suspect caught; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 368 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Shooting
July 10 at 6:55 p.m., callers in the 900 block of W. Walnut reported hearing shots in the area. Officers responded and found evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 10 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Lime regarding a subject wanting to harm himself. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Fire Assist
July 10 at 8:36 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Hillcrest reported a downed power line in the street. The power line was sparking and appeared to have ignited a bush. Upon arrival, officers located the power line and blocked off the street until the fire department and Edison arrived. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage.
Fire
July 11 at 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished a small fire on a patio.
Vandalism
July 11 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Huntington regarding a vandalism report. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that someone used a marker to write on her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 11 at 8:24 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1300 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with a business owner who reported copper was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 2:50 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident. The victim reported that his girlfriend struck him in the face and he received medical treatment by MFD. The girlfriend turned herself in later in the day. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
July 12 at 12:15 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive reported that someone was trying to harm him. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 12 at 2:24 p.m., a caller in the area of 5th and Walnut reported being involved in a hit and run traffic collision. She stated that another vehicle sideswiped her and left the scene without stopping or exchanging information. This investigation is continuing.
Tree
July 12 at 3:39 p.m., a resident in the area of Linwood and Primrose reported a fallen tree. Fortunately, both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the incident. Public Works promptly responded to assess the situation and coordinated the safe removal of the tree.
Weapons Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 8:43 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Lime saw a vehicle commit a violation and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was contacted and an investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a firearm. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 10:16 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance between a male and female in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. A computer search revealed the male had a warrant for his arrest. The female was found to be too intoxicated to care for herself. He was arrested and taken into custody. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 11:42 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Chestnut an officer saw a vehicle commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigating revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
July 12 at 4:15 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers and MFD responded and the fire was extinguished. An investigation revealed that a male subject ignited the vehicle and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
July 13 at 6:25 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that an unknown male subject struck the victim without provocation. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 11:26 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cherry saw a subject laying on a sidewalk. The officer contacted the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
July 14 at 10:44 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Monterey walked into the MPD lobby to report that someone keyed his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 11:05 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that someone stole his cellphone. The investigation revealed a suspect. Officers located and made contact with the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
July 14 at 11:31 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported his vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 11:29 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a male subject yelling at customers. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
July 14 at 11:35 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report a check she mailed out was forged and cashed. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 3:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located to two suspects outside the store, still in possession of the stolen property. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 5:46 p.m., a caller in the area of Primrose and Foothill reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Incident Report
July 14 at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated female. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Misappropriation of Found Property
July 14 at 10:46 pm, a subject walked into the MPD lobby to report his wallet lost and unauthorized transactions on his credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 15, at 3:12 am, an officer patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject loitering after hours. The officer made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
July 15 at 8:33 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Evergreen reported that a rear window of his vehicle was smashed and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
July 15 at 3:45 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a court order violation. This investigation is continuing.
