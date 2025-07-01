A Moment in Monrovia History: The News-Post newspaper staff in 1987

Monrovia News-Post staffers in 1987. From left, Editor and Associate Publisher Dick Singer, Advertising Representative Claudia Olson, and reporters Luis Zaragosa and Marylee Reyes. Dick Singer, is, of course, the author of several books on Monrovia history that are available at Charlie's House on Myrtle. Also, though I'm not in this picture, I (Brad) also worked as a reporter with this team, but for the News-Post's sister newspaper, the Arcadia Tribune. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
No comments:
Post a Comment