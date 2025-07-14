Poems in concrete planned for Monrovia sidewalks

Urban Garden
Violet, Mayflower,
Magnolia, Primrose, Myrtle –
Monrovia’s blooms.
Toasting the Moon
Bears in bowties bake moon pies,
Juggle jellybeans beneath starry skies.
They sip on tea with honey toast,
And toast the moon they love the most.
Let’s Walk
Take my hand, let’s walk
Take my words, let’s talk
Take my dreams, let’s wish
Take my heart, let’s love
Take my soul, let’s be
Wilderness Preserve & Canyon Park
Wilderness, you lack some shade but that’s okay
You offer much more than the sun’s glare
Canyon Park, how I’ve missed you
I hear you’re reopening soon, and I’ll be there
To pause, breathe, stroll, hike and be
Listen
In our corner of this metropolis
Listen to the shady oak, canyon falls,
Birds, bears, history preserved
In these mountain foothills
We call home
All-American City
Santa on his fire truck
Mark Twain in the park
Samson in his hot tub
Monrovia in our hearts
Monrovia!
A city for all
Spring, winter, and fall.
And, on sweet summer days
A soft, golden haze
Falls on hillsides and singing birds call.
I will be happy
Today I will be happy come what may
Come rain, come shine, it’s a new day
And each day I will raise my face to meet the sun
Yes, today I will be happy
- Brad Haugaard
