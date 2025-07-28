Link - looking for a calm, patient home

Meet Link, a 4-year-old black German Shepherd with a loyal heart and soulful eyes. Found as a stray, Link is now at Pasadena Humane and settling into foster care, where he's making great progress in gaining confidence. He prefers to stay close to those he trusts - often lying right at their feet – and is adjusting to home life with his amazing foster family. Although he is not super food- or toy-motivated, he’ll never say no to a good game of fetch or a squeaky toy.
Link is looking for a calm, patient home with someone who can help feel secure and loved. He thrives on companionship and would do best with someone who’s around often to help him ease into a routine. If you’re ready to build a meaningful bond with a sensitive, sweet pup, come meet Link at Pasadena Humane. Your loyal sidekick is waiting!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
