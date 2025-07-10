Monrovia Police: Bear burglar breaks into Norumbega home; Extortion call foiled; Baby delivered in car; Tree falls on home, car; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 11:45 a.m., multiple callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject bathing in a fountain at a park. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Bear
July 3 at 10:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Norumbega regarding a possible residential burglary. Officers arrived and discovered that a bear had broken a side window and entered a bedroom.
Drug Activity
July 4 at 2:55 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject loitering. Officers arrived and located the female on the property. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested. She was transported to the Monrovia Police Department for booking and was later released with a citation.
Mental Evaluation
July 4 at 9:13 a.m., officers responded to an alley in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding a subject sleeping in the road. They contacted the subject, who was determined to be extremely intoxicated. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment and a mental evaluation.
Vandalism
July 4 at 8:31 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado reported a group of juveniles had shattered a window to her home with fireworks. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 9:08 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Palm officers saw a female subject arguing with a friend. An investigation revealed she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
July 5 at 11:28 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 3:41 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 5 at 8:56 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Duarte. Officers arrived and discovered a solo motorcyclist fleeing from Azusa PD collided and suffered injuries collided and suffered injuries.
Drug Arrest
July 5 at 11:23 p.m., while patrolling the area of Central and Myrtle, an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and three occupants were contacted. An investigation revealed one occupant was in possession of a controlled substance, a second was in possession of an open container, and the third was unlicensed. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
July 6 at 12:00 a.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Royal Oaks regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred a week prior. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrest
July 6 at 12:39 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Lemon and Myrtle saw two subjects who appeared to be intoxicated. They made contact with the subjects and determined they were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
July 6 at 11:19 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a tagging on a front door of a business. An investigation revealed who the suspect was. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Battery on a Police Officer
July 6 at 1:51 p.m., while patrolling the 500 block of W. Foothill, officers saw a subject who appeared intoxicated. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody. Once in the jail, the subject became argumentative, noncompliant, and struck an officer.
Fire
July 6 at 2:28 p.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Chestnut reported a brush fire. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Burning
July 7 at 2:23 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Duarte saw an open flame and found that a male subject started a small fire. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 7 at 1:25 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An investigation revealed a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and collided with a light pole and a fire hydrant. The driver sustained a minor injury. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 7 at 6:11 p.m., a grand theft from a residence in the 800 block of W. Colorado was reported. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
July 7 at 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of W Lime Ave regarding the death of a male who had been suffering from cancer. It appeared the individual had been deceased for approximately two weeks. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office responded and took custody of the decedent.
Commercial Burglary
July 8 at 8:50 a.m., employees arrived to work at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington and noticed a window was smashed. Officers responded and cleared the inside of the business. A safe was stolen from the location. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 9:38 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Loitering
July 8 at 10:47 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia regarding a male subject loitering on the property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Extortion
July 8 at 11:02 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported an unknown subject called him saying that he had the caller’s mother and would release her once money was paid. Officers were able to make contact with the caller’s mother and confirm she was safe. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 8 at 4:34 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported fraudulent activity on an employee’s timecard. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 8 at 5:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of Linwood and Magnolia regarding an injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved sustained injuries, but refused medical treatment.
Medical Assist
July 8 at 8:14 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Hillcrest reported her husband accidentally injured himself while trimming a bush. Officers arrived and rendered medical aid until the MFD arrived. The subject was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Medical Assist
July 8 at 9:50 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Wildrose reported his partner gave birth in the backseat of their vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered the proud new mother delivered a healthy baby. MFD responded and transported the mother and baby to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
July 9 at 8:29 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Colorado reported his vehicle’s tailgate stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 9 at 8:53 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of E. Colorado. The officer arrived and discovered the victim’s tailgate from his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Tree
July 9 at 5:28 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Norumbega regarding a large tree falling on a house and vehicle. Public Works and MFD also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Warrant Arrest
July 9 at 7:43 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Montana. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a verbal altercation between a father and his son was intensifying and they were separated. A computer search revealed the son had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Mental Evaluation / Vandalism
July 9 at 9:36 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. An investigation revealed the victim was battered by the suspect in an unprovoked attack, bystanders reported that an additional victim was attacked nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
