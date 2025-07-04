News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Music and fireworks tonight at Library Parki


Fourth of July fireworks, live music, and festivities tonight in Library Park. Starts at 3 p.m. with a DJ, followed by the Blue Breeze Band at 7 p.m., playing Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Blues. Fireworks show around 9 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard

