News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Music and fireworks tonight at Library Parki
Fourth of July fireworks, live music, and festivities tonight in Library Park. Starts at 3 p.m. with a DJ, followed by the Blue Breeze Band at 7 p.m., playing Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Blues. Fireworks show around 9 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/04/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment