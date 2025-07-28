First Presbyterian Church may change its name

First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia, at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, may change its name.
This Sunday speaker Mark Roberts, who said he is "a part of this church family" though not the main pastor, said that the church is changing to focus on younger generations, which includes changing the church's name, upgrading its facilities, and committing in a new way to reaching children, youth, and young families, while still including "the rest of us." He did not say what the new name may be. Video here.
- Brad Haugaard
