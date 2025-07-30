News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Hit-and-run, pedestrian injured; Brass knuckles found in stop; Threats lead to mental evaluation; Scam victim tricked out of cash; etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 24 – 29. - Brad Haugaard]
During this period the Police Department handled 443 service events, resulting in 91 investigations.
Vandalism / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 8:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain saw a subject vandalizing a wall. The officer made contact with the subject and an investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 24 at 9:25 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen in the 900 block of W. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 10:15 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Wyland an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Mayflower after a resident reported an intoxicated neighbor. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject on the sidewalk. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
July 25 at 4:13 a.m., a bicycle was reported from the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 25 at 11:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks regarding a traffic collision. Injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
July 25 at 1:24 p.m., while patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill an officer saw a subject who appeared to be intoxicated and made contact with him. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Royal Oaks and Bradbury regarding a female subject in the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 25 at 11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of E. Lime. Officers arrived and determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled. The victim sustained injuries, but refused medical attention. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 27 at 12:50 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of Kruse reported that the business was broken into overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 27 at 3:58 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Diamond reported that a neighbor was making threats to harm people. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 27 at 6:17 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain, but refused medical attention.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 12:21 a.m., a fight was reported in the 700 block of W. Chestnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject involved. A computer search revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 2:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington saw a subject who appeared intoxicated. The subject was contacted and an investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 7:22 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported a suspicious female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with her. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 28 at 11:24 a.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft on July 26. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
July 28 at 5:31 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 9:44 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Huntington reported a reckless driver. Officers arrived and located the vehicle nearby. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 29 at 12:08 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Evergreen. Officers arrived and determined that one driver fell asleep and collided with property. No injuries were reported.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 29 at 2:39 a.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and California reported a vehicle collision involving a parked vehicle. The driver fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 8:13 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the area of Chestnut and Myrtle. An officer arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 8:40 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident. An investigation revealed the victim and her boyfriend were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Her boyfriend was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
July 29 at 1:04 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas called to report that he was a victim of a scam. An investigation revealed the victim was persuaded into handing cash over to a subject who claimed the resident was refunded more than he should have been. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 11:59 p.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Posted by Brad at 7/30/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment