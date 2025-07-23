News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Arcadia hospital wins awards for stroke and diabetes care

USC Arcadia Hospital received multiple 2025 American Heart Association "Get With The Guidelines" awards for excellence in stroke care and treatment of patients with Type 2 diabetes. Specifically:

  • Stroke Gold Plus Award – for adherence to stroke treatment guidelines.
  • Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus – for reducing time to thrombolytic therapy.
  • Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy – for timely clot-removal intervention.
  • Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll – for delivering care to stroke and heart patients with diabetes.

Source: Keck Medicine of USC press release

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)