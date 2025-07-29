News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Steam Laundry about 1905

The Monrovia Steam Laundry around 1905, at 316 S. Myrtle Ave., about where Paris Baguette is today. In 1907 it moved to 727-729 S Myrtle (northwest corner of Myrtle and Walnut). The officers and directors of the company were all prominent citizens and businessmen of Monrovia, including the following officers: President, C.E. Slosson; vice president, F.N. Hawes; secretary, C.H. Anson. Directors, C.E. Slosson, F.N. Hawes, C.H. Anson, B.R. Davisson and H.J. Thomas. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)