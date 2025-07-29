A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Steam Laundry about 1905

The Monrovia Steam Laundry around 1905, at 316 S. Myrtle Ave., about where Paris Baguette is today. In 1907 it moved to 727-729 S Myrtle (northwest corner of Myrtle and Walnut). The officers and directors of the company were all prominent citizens and businessmen of Monrovia, including the following officers: President, C.E. Slosson; vice president, F.N. Hawes; secretary, C.H. Anson. Directors, C.E. Slosson, F.N. Hawes, C.H. Anson, B.R. Davisson and H.J. Thomas. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
