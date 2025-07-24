News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Woman crashes stolen car; Robber threatens with bat; Cops revive unconscious armed with gun; Man hits his girlfriend and her dog; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 539 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Theft
July 16 at 1:06 p.m., a caller in a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported his bicycle stolen from the front of the store. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 2:02 p.m., a passerby in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a disturbing subject who was yelling and throwing rocks. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject and a victim. An investigation revealed, the victim reported he was struck by one of the rocks. The subject was found to be under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 16 at 2:52 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 16 at 5:07 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Embezzlement
July 17 at 9:54 a.m., an employee from the business 200 block of W. Huntington reported that a customer embezzled rental tools. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 17 at 12:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 5th regarding a female with no clothes on. They arrived and located the female subject. It was determined she was unable to care for herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
July 17 at 12:38 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject drinking in public. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
July 17 at 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject urinating in public. Officers arrived and located a male subject heavily intoxicated and disabled. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 7:10 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and learned that loss prevention had detained the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing
July 17 at 8:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Huntington regarding a critical missing person. Officers arrived and learned that a male subject left the family home early in the morning and did not return. He was later located and reunited with family.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 9:11 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject concealed property and fled without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 12:04 a.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill and Mountain an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxication. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Outside Assist
July 18 at 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Duarte to assist Irwindale PD with a suspect vehicle that collided into a fence. The driver was arrested by Irwindale PD.
Driving Under the Influence / Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 2:09 a.m., an employee at a restaurant located in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported an intoxicated driver. The driver was gone prior to officers’ arrival. The driver was located and a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield. A pursuit ensued, when the pursuit came to an end the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery
July 18 at 4:36 a.m., a robbery was reported in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered two male subjects entered a store, grabbed property, forced their way out of the store, causing the employee an injury. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 18 at 8:34 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Mountain reported a window to his business was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 3:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject stole property and fled. The subject was located a short distance away and the property was located. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 4:06 p.m., loss prevention officers for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the subject fleeing the store. Officers gave chase and detained the suspect a short distance away. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 6:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding loss prevention officers detaining two subjects for theft. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 8:05 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Olive reported a known female subject entered the resident’s property without permission. She was arrested and taken into custody. Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Domestic Violence / Threatening – Suspect
Arrested
July 18 at 8:40 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the victim’s boyfriend broke her windshield during an argument, held a knife to her and threatened to kill her. He was located a short distance away after fleeing on foot. While handcuffed, the suspect elbowed an officer in the face during a search. He was arrested and taken into custody for the known charge and the investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 12:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Alta Vista regarding a disoriented female subject at the resident’s front door. Shortly after, several callers reported the female subject was entering garages. Officers arrived and discovered the female subject entered an unlocked vehicle with keys in the ignition and drove the vehicle into the residence, she exited the vehicle and fled on foot. She was located a short distance away. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 12:43 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported a subject in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation confirmed that he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 7:31 a.m., an officer in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver had a bench warrant for her arrest. The issuing agency did not want to pick up the female, so the officer issued her a citation in the field for the warrant.
Mental Evaluation
July 19 at 10:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Huntington and California regarding a subject in the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
July 19 at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a facility in the 100 block of N. Mountain. Officers arrived and discovered a male subject was assaulting other residents and staff. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 4:18 p.m., a caller reported a disturbed subject in front of the 400 block of S. Myrtle location. Officers arrived and detained the male, who was extremely intoxicated. He didn't know where he was nor where he lived. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 7:28 p.m., a robbery was reported at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An investigation revealed the subject produced a bat when loss prevention confronted him. Officers located the subject a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapons / Drug Offense
July 20 at 1:57 a.m., an alarm company for a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported a subject on the property after hours. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was located unresponsive and in possession of a loaded firearm. Narcan was administered. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing to determine if charges are applicable.
Mental Evaluation
July 20 at 11:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Magnolia regarding an altercation between a mother and daughter. Upon arrival, officers discovered the daughter was a danger to others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence
July 20 at 12:24 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported a male subject was hurting her. Officers arrived and located a male and female subject who were in a relationship. An investigation revealed the male subject was intoxicated and struck the female subject and her dog, causing both injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
July 21 at 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado reported a package stolen from her front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 10:52 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Taylor saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 22 at 5:46 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Fifth and Chestnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject loitering. Officers arrived and made contact with a subject who they recognized from prior contacts. A computer check confirmed she was on parole and had warrants for his arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
July 22 at 10:36 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported that someone stole tools from the facility. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Battery – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 5:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject who stole merchandise and had battered an employee. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 10:58 p.m., while patrolling the 500 block of Huntington an officer made contact with a subject. A computer check revealed he had warrant to his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 8:13 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported that her boyfriend shoved her and she was injured. Officers arrived and made contact with both parties. An investigation revealed the victim and the boyfriend were involved in a verbal altercation when the boyfriend became physical. She suffered multiple injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 23 at 8:31 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Colorado and Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
July 23 at 8:32 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. The subject was gone prior to offices’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
July 23 at 5:59 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported being assaulted by her partner. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The partner was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
July 23 at 6:54 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Norumbega reported getting home to his front door open and property missing. This investigation is continuing.
