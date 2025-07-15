Stunning Lula, an Eaton fire stray, is looking for an adventure buddy

Lula is a stunning brindle Dutch Shepherd mix at Pasadena Humane with striking blue eyes that will stop you in your tracks. She is nearly two years old and came in as a stray during the Eaton Fire. She has been searching for her forever home ever since! Full of energy and intelligence, Lula thrives with consistency and structure, and she’ll do best with an active adopter who can provide her with the training and outlets she needs to shine.
Lula would do best in a home without young children and no other dogs. She’s a spirited and loyal companion looking for someone who understands her needs and can help her thrive. If you’re interested in an adventure buddy, come meet Lula today!
From now until July 20th, dogs over 6 months old, like Lula, will have their adoption fee waived as part of the Hot Dog Summer adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
