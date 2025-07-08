A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Nursery in 1940s

Monrovia Nursery Company in 1947-1948 showing equipment and plants. Monrovia Nursery was founded in 1926 by Danish immigrant Harry E. Rosedale on a 10‑acre plot in Monrovia, where it stayed until around 1956, when it moved to a larger rural site in the Azusa‑Glendora area, and now has locations throughout the United States. From the Gary Boen collection. Here is an old LA Times article about the company.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
