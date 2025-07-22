News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Breakfast at The Peach Cafe


Breakfast at The Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado near Ivy. Got the "Nuts and Bolts" (eggs, bacon, fruit and cornbread) for $16.25 and a coffee for $3. Very good standard American breakfast.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)