Blue is an affectionate companion with a dash of mischief

Blue is a three-year-old fawn pit bull with a big heart and a dash of mischief. After coming to Pasadena Humane during the Eaton Fire, Blue was understandably nervous and unsure. With a lot of patient care, he’s grown into a loyal, affectionate companion. His foster family describes him as a well-adjusted indoor dog - he's fully house-trained, gentle at mealtimes, and happiest when snuggled close to you or chasing after a toy.
Blue would thrive in a home without other animals and ideally with adults or older children who can provide a structured environment. He’s still working on leash manners and can be reactive toward other dogs, so a private yard or balcony for potty breaks would be a helpful plus.
If you’re home often and looking for a loving, loyal sidekick who just needs a little understanding, Blue might be your perfect match!
Pasadena Humane is excited to promote “Hot Dog Summer”, taking place from July 9 to July 20, where adoption fees will be waived for all available adult dogs, six months and older.
Outside of this promotion, the adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
