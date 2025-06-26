Welcome Back ceremony for Canyon Park

An invitation-only opening ceremony for Canyon Park was held today at 10 a.m. at the new amphitheater. The park will be open to the public starting tomorrow, Saturday, at 8 a.m. However, reservations are required for weekends and holiday, even for those who bicycle or hike into the park. Make reservations here.
The parking fee will be waived for the first few weeks. Once enforced, parking will be $5 for weekdays and $6 for weekends.
Reservations will open on Mondays (beginning at midnight) for the upcoming weekend. The park will have three reservation slots:
• 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
There are 150 slots available for each time slot. One reservation per group or family.
- Brad Haugaard
