All Monrovia school sites have physical problems

At its June 25 meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will receive an update on Measure MM bond money. The staff report notes that "All school sites have issues related to accessibility, and require upgrades to meet compliance."
- Parking is not available at all school sites
- Dedicated student drop – off
- Main entrance access
- Site access gates
- ADA parking
- Accessible paths or route of travel including site ramps
- Toilet rooms, Student and Staff
- Drinking fountains
- Audible systems
