Curious Kylo- energetic and affectionate

Kylo is a spunky 4-year-old black Labrador Retriever who is full of personality. He came to Pasadena Humane as a stray, and while he may still be working on his basic commands, his enthusiasm for life is undeniable!
Kylo loves his walks, enjoys the outdoors, and is very curious about the world around him. He has a gentle temperament and his affectionate side shines through once he feels comfortable. He is a fun and energetic dog who will need a little patience to adjust to his new environment, but once he does, his personality is evident.
His loving nature makes him a great companion for an active individual or family who is ready to enjoy all the fun he brings. Adopt sweet Kylo today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
