Monrovia city budget plans: Upgrade Old Town, citywide tree replacement, lots more ...

The City Council will consider adopting a $285 million two-year budget for 2025–27 at its next meeting (agenda here), emphasizing infrastructure funding, pension obligations, and building a reserve. The staff report says city finances are "strong and stable" and expects a surplus of $2.34 for the first year but a $2.65 million deficit in the second year, largely due to rising pension liabilities. Residents may see fee increases for city services.
Major costs are: Employees, pensions, and maintenance. Lower sales tax receipts caused by a slowdown in consumer spending aren't helping.
Major infrastructure improvement plans are: upgrading Old Town, citywide tree replacement, parks, water projects, slope stabilization on Cloverleaf (the hillside is slip-sliding away), computer systems, vehicle replacements, City Hall renovation, Community Center work, preservation of city documents, police and fire facility improvements, streets, parking lots. Details here. Scroll down to Attachment D for list of projects.
