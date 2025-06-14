Fire-prone areas to expand to include thousands more properties

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider adopting an updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone map (not that the council has much choice; the state is requiring it), that expands fire-prone designations, adding 1,481 properties to the Very High severity zone (red), 619 to High (orange), and 754 to Moderate (yellow). Affected properties, almost all near the mountains, face strict construction standards, brush clearing rules, and real estate disclosure requirements. Details here.
