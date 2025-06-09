School district responds to ICE activity

In response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the Los Angeles area, Monrovia School District Superintendent Paula Hart Rodas sent an email stating that the district does not collect or share immigration status information and will not release student data without a subpoena or court order. All visitors, including law enforcement, she wrote, must check in through the main office. She added that the district will uphold student privacy and safety while monitoring developments and following legal guidance.
