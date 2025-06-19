Monrovia's Fellowship Church adds space across the street

To expand its crowded youth program, Monrovia's Fellowship Church, at the northeast corner of Huntington and California, will soon be occupying more than 5,000 additional square feet in the office building directly across the street, at the southeast corner of Huntington and California. In this video Senior Pastor Albert Tate says the area will be used as a Family Center, with five children's classrooms with security and cameras. In addition to children's classrooms, the church also plans to use the space for:
- A large group worship space for teaching and small group breakouts
- Vacation Bible School and seasonal outreach events
- A revived Mom’s Ministry and parenting classes
- Midweek discipleship spaces.
- Brad Haugaard
