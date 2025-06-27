News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City to consider 'in-lieu of' affordable housing fee for residential developers

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider establishing an "in-lieu of" fee for multi-unit housing as an option for developers who would prefer not to include affordable housing in their project. The money from developers would go into a pot to be used by the city for affordable housing. The fee would be $29.40 per square foot for ownership projects (such as condos) and $24.50 for rental projects (such as apartments). Details.   

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)