Two new Monrovia history books published

Richard Singer has published two new books about Monrovia: Monrovia Confidential: Larceny, Bribery, Drugs, Scandal and Murder in a great little American town! and Tales of the Gem City.: Stories, Sketches, and Vignettes - 1912-1950.
These are Singer's fourth and fifth Monrovia history books. His previous books were 1887 (about Monrovia's founding), Renaissance Years (the city's decline and its renaissance starting in 1974), and People Like You and Me (Monrovia during World War II).
Tales of the Gem City and Monrovia Confidential are available for purchase for $20 each at Charlie's House, 430 S. Myrtle Ave. in Old Town. All proceeds from the sales go to support Monrovia's historical heritage.
- Brad Haugaard
