Bugs and Pollinators Garden Party June 21
There will be a Summer Solstice Bugs & Garden Party on Saturday, June 21 at the Community Garden (Colorado and Magnolia). Free garden crafts, activities, workshops, and demonstrations. Waiver and registration required,
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
6/06/2025
