Weekend reservations will be required when Monrovia Canyon Park reopens

Weekend reservations will be required to access Monrovia Canyon Park when it reopens June 27, according to City Manager Dylan Feik. No reservations required for weekdays. The reservation system, here, will be active starting June 23. Each group or family may reserve one of 150 available slots per time period: 6 to 10 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or 2 to 6 p.m. Parking will be free for a few weeks, then $5 weekdays and $6 weekends. All current annual pass holders will start a 12-month cycle on opening day, regardless of when the pass was set to expire. For more information, contact the Community Center at 256-8246. Everyone is invited to the grand opening June 17 at 8 a.m.
