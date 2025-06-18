News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia schools to close tomorrow and Friday for Juneteenth, June 19 and 20


Monrovia schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday, June 19 and 20 in observation of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery. The district office will be closed June 19 and reopen June 20.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)