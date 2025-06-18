Monrovia company named top workplace

Solventum’s Monrovia office, Solventum Dental Solutions, at 2727 Peck Road, is part of a company recently named one of the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, placing it in the top 25% of healthcare/research companies in the country. The recognition highlights Solventum’s strong scores in work-life balance, stability, and belonging. The St. Paul-based company has operated independently for just over a year after being spun off by 3M. Solventum develops medical technologies and employs teams across the country.
Source: company press release
- Brad Haugaard
