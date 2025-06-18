News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia company named top workplace


Solventum’s Monrovia office, Solventum Dental Solutions, at 2727 Peck Road, is part of a company recently named one of the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, placing it in the top 25% of healthcare/research companies in the country. The recognition highlights Solventum’s strong scores in work-life balance, stability, and belonging. The St. Paul-based company has operated independently for just over a year after being spun off by 3M. Solventum develops medical technologies and employs teams across the country.

Source: company press release

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)