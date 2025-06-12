Monrovia Police: Rash of tailgate thefts; Vehicle rams storefront; One night, multiple DUI collisions; Arrests for starting brush fire; Five mental health interventions; etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Mental Evaluation
June 5 at 12:54 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 500 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and discovered a male subject was experiencing hallucinations. It was determined he was in need of a mental health evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 8:05 p.m., while patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill, officers saw a subject wandering in the street. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
June 5 at 8:44 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed signs of intoxication. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Central regarding a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. A second caller stated the driver appeared unresponsive. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 11:57 p.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Huntington officers saw a vehicle with traffic collision damage. Officers made contact with the driver and learned that the driver had struck a curb multiple times. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
June 6 at 10:53 a.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious subject in the parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Fire – Suspects Arrested
June 6 at 7:50 p.m., a brush fire was reported in the 100 block of W. Lime. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished the flames. An investigation revealed two subjects were seen fleeing the location. The suspect vehicle was located several hours later and three suspects were occupying the vehicle. They were arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
June 6 at 9:07 p.m., a battery was reported in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim, who reported the suspect approached, grabbed her neck, pushed her against a wall, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 4:50 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Mayflower reported an unknown male subject was sleeping on his front porch. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 7 at 6:48 a.m., a victim in the 1500 block of S. Fifth reported that the tailgate of his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 7 at 8:26 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Mayflower reported the tailgate from his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 7 at 8:28 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Shamrock reported the tailgate from his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 7 at 10:43 a.m., callers in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject in the area causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
June 7 at 10:57 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E Olive reported the tailgate from his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 7 at 3:04 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa reported her home was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 12:36 a.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a male subject in a park after hours and made contact. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
June 8 at 1:49 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of May reported two of his vehicle tires were slashed. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
June 8 at 9:31 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Primrose reported multiple subjects on private property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed two of the subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 10:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a suspicious person. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 9 at 6:28 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Commercial Burglary
June 9 at 9:21 a.m., employees from a business in the 1800 block of S. Shamrock reported finding a broke door that was likely pried open. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 9 at 5:40 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report his vehicle was broken into on June 4. The suspect stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 9 at 5:48 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 10 at 7:45 p.m., a female subject in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported her parked vehicle was hit by another vehicle that left the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 11 at 4:42 a.m., an alarm company for a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported multiple alarm activations. Officers responded and discovered damage to the building. An investigation revealed a vehicle rammed the front of the location to gain entry. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 11 at 12:21 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on June 7. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 11 at 5:28 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report fraudulent activity on his checking account. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 11 at 5:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject saying she wanted to hurt herself. Officers and the SGV Cares team responded and made contact with the female subject. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
June 11 at 8:39 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported her vehicle was broken into while parked in a parking lot and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 11 at 8:55 p.m., a victim parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Duarte and went into a store. When he returned he discovered a vehicle window was smashed and property had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 9:15 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her parked vehicle was sideswiped and no information was left behind by the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 11 at 10:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen reported her daughter was trying to hurt herself. Officers arrived and located the daughter a short distance away. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.
